Why Meghan McCain Would Never Let Her Daughter Be on The View

Watch : Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View"

When one door closes, another opens.

After announcing her exit from The View in July, Meghan McCain penned Audible memoir Bad Republican and is ready to no longer be the "villain of the world."

"I definitely am having a lot more fun," McCain exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 21. "It's just been nice honestly to be able to talk about something other than politics."

The daughter of late Republican senator John McCain detailed what led to her departure from the talk show. "I am actually a pretty sensitive person and there are people you love to hate, but it felt like towards my last season it just became 'We hate to hate her,'" McCain opened up. "I did feel a shift in my last season that there was no love coming from the audience, and that was a factor in why I left."

The self-described empath continued, "A lot of people freakin' hate me, I get it. But I come from a good place. I come from a place of just wanting to do a good job. I tried to do the best that I could. I was not always an angel: I have a temper, I'm dramatic, I'm involved in drama, always."