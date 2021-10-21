Are Carrie and Big Over? See the Sex and the City Reboot Photo That's Raising Eyebrows

We couldn't help but wonder: Who is Carrie Bradshaw kissing in this new photo from the Sex and the City reboot?
Sarah Jessica Parker's character was spotted locking lips with a mystery man on the set of And Just Like That… in New York on Oct. 20. The actress performed the scene with Jon Tenney, who fans may recognize from the TNT show The Closer. HBO Max has yet to reveal the actor as part of the cast, so his character's identity (and ties to Carrie) are unknown at this point.
One thing is for sure: This guy is not Mr. Big, who's played by Chris Noth. When fans saw Carrie and Big in the September teaser for the revival, the famously on-again, off-again couple, who wed in the 2008 Sex and the City movie, seemed to be doing great, holding each other and sharing a kiss in a kitchen.
But when pictures of the duo in Paris surfaced online in October, they gave fans flashbacks to the 2004 Sex and the City series finale. In the two-parter, Big ran after Carrie following her move to Paris with her boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (played by Mikhail Baryshnikov). After he finds her, he tells her that she's "the one" and they rekindle their romance.
But that's not all. In July, Bridget Moynahan, who played Big's ex Natasha, was spotted on the set of And Just Like That….
What does this all mean for Carrie and Big's relationship? Fans will have to wait until And Just Like That… premieres in December to get all the answers. But for the photo and everything we do know about the show now, scroll on.