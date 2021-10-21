Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman? She Says...

Is Kristen Stewart about to become an agent of chaos who seeks to ruin her ex-boyfriend on-screen? Not so fast.
Robert Pattinson, who played the Spencer actress' love interest in the Twilight films and also dated the actress in real life, plays main hero Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Batman. Some fans have floated the idea of casting Stewart as the Joker in a future film. Variety recently straight-up asked her if she would ever consider playing the famous villain.
"I love the energy behind that," Stewart, 31, told the outlet in a story posted on Wednesday, Oct. 20. "It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don't traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person."
When asked if that meant a definitive "no" from her, the actress said, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."
Stewart dated Pattinson, 35, for about three years until they split in 2013 following a cheating scandal, for which she apologized. The two have since pursued other romances: She has been dating partner Dylan Meyer for more than two years, while the actor has been in a relationship with model Suki Waterhouse since 2018.
Stewart has previously endorsed the casting of her ex as Batman in the new movie.
"Oh man, I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety in September 2019, four months after Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed the actor's role. "I am so happy for him, it's crazy. It just feels like, I dunno. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' Yeah, yeah, it's awesome."
The Batman features two villains—the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, and the Penguin, played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, plus Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Amber Sienna.
Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves helmed and co-wrote The Batman, which is set for release on March 4, 2022.