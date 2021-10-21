Watch Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Eat Literal "Roasted S--t" in New Halloween Show

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

An unpleasant surprise.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are blessing fans with yet another collaboration just in time for spooky season.

Dubbed Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, the one-hour baking competition will pit three teams of bakers against each other as they set out to build a full-sensory Halloween "world" that people can literally explore, taste and devour. Most importantly, the team's 12'x12' creations must be inspired by the concept of fear.

In honor of the Halloween special premiering on Peacock today, Oct. 21, E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek that will make you want to tune in even more.

As the below clip shows, judges Snoop and Martha are getting a taste of one of the team's creations: tooth bon bons.

While the treat may not look appetizing, it's actually a white chocolate bon bon filled with Kopi Luwak ganache and dark chocolate crisp. Even better, it's designed to make you feel like you broke a tooth!