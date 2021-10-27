The Bachelor's Lauren Lane Size-Inclusive Kohl's Collab Is as Cozy as It Is Cute

We interviewed Lauren Lane because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been trying to emulate Lauren Lane's (née Bushnell) style, ever since she stepped out of the limo on The Bachelor. A lot of the time when we track down our favorite styles from people in the public eye, those price points can stretch the budget. However, Lauren has just collaborated with Kohl's to drop the Lauren Lane x Sonoma Goods For Life Collection, which is a size inclusive drop with sizes ranging from XS to 5X with prices from $36-$78. In an interview with E! News, Lauren said, "I really wanted to create pieces that were versatile and attainable and Kohl's is a brand that does both of those two things incredibly well."

She explained, "Cozy was definitely a goal of mine. As a new mom especially I find myself putting comfort above just about anything so I really wanted to create comfortable pieces that are cute, easy to style with any wardrobe, and look great on all body types." Lauren dished on her favorite pieces, modeling the pieces with her family, and the importance of provide size-inclusive options.