Kim Kardashian Gets the Sweetest Birthday Tributes From Mom Kris Jenner & More

Nobody SKIMS past Kim Kardashian's birthday—least of all her loved ones!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 41 today, Thursday, Oct. 21, and her friends and family members have already begun taking to social media to extend birthday wishes.
Among them was Kris Jenner, who shared several throwback photos of Kim as a child, along with snapshots of the mother-daughter pair from over the years.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "I can hardly believe how fast time flies by!"
"You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!" the momager added, giving a shout-out to Kim and Kanye West's kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them."
Kris continued, showing gratitude for Kim always being "on the go" and doing things for her family members.
"How lucky we are to have you in our lives," she said. "You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together."
The tribute ended with Kris telling Kim she's "blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know!!!"
Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also gave Kim a birthday shout-out.
"Happy 25th Birthday to my lawyer K," he wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting gig. "@kimkardashian Keep being great !"
Then there's the throwback video Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban shared, showing them dressed up in their 2017 Halloween costumes as Cher and Sonny Bono.
"Happy Birthday to my BFF, Queen, Icon, best mom, comedian(lol) and future lawyer!!" Jonathan captioned the Instagram post. "I love you!!!"
