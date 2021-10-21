Gabby PetitoBachelor NationKourtney & TravisShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Travis Scott Give Daughter Stormi a Lift in Adorable Pumpkin Patch Photo

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 21, 2021 4:03 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansHalloweenKylie JennerShowsTravis ScottStormi WebsterNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump in RED-HOT Bodysuit

It's "Love Galore" at the pumpkin patch!

Travis Scott and 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster got in the Halloween spirit with adorable fall festivities including a visit to a pumpkin-picking farm. Travis sweetly lifted Stormi to stand atop a mini go-kart overlooking the haystacks in a sweet Instagram pic shared on Oct. 20. 

The father-daughter outing occurred just over a week after Stormi's mom Kylie Jenner hosted a lavish Freddy vs. Jason themed bash on Oct. 11 with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner all rocking themed costumes. Travis even donned a Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees hockey mask in honor of Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street themed cosmetics launch

It's clear that Halloween is Kylie's favorite holiday—the pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder decorated her mansion on Oct. 1 to kick off spooky season, complete with witches, monsters and candy corn. And the Kardashian-Jenners always know how to find the perfect Halloween costume.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

So, what will daughter Stormi be this Halloween? Relive the tot's cutest moments below! 

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

2

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

3

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

2

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

3

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

4

Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed

5

Gabby Petito Case: Human Remains Seen Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings