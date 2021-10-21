You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw—and Now We Have More Questions

Watch : "You" Season 3 Is Here: Recap on Season 1 & 2

You has some explaining to do.

After nearly two years of waiting, Penn Badgley is back as Netflix's signature serial killer, Joe Goldberg, on You. Released on Oct. 15, the hit thriller picks up just about where fans left Goldberg and co. back in 2019—just as he's about to become a, gulp, dad.

Married to the equally murderous Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Joe has shakily settled into suburban life with their baby boy, but as they say, old habits die hard, and he's set his stalking sights on the woman next door.

While we'll leave it up to you to find out what happens from there, a fan has brought a possible mistake to the attention of the You fandom. TikTok user @annabellleryan took notice of Joe's contact photo as Love was texting him and all we can say is: Joe, is that really you?

On a quick glance, the picture could pass for one of the actor, but upon zooming in, it appears to be a look-alike posing instead. Uh, Netflix, can someone weigh in?