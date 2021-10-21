Lisa Rinna Reveals What Really Led to Amelia Hamlin’s Breakup From Scott Disick

As for Amelia's mom, although she "tried hard to support their romance," the star was vocal throughout this season of RHOBH about her feelings on their relationship—especially since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is 18 years Amelia's senior. During a confessional in one episode, Lisa asked the camera, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"

So, naturally when Andy pointed out that Lisa has since posted a picture of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer to her Instagram, she quipped, "You know, I'm so f--king shady. I love Harry Styles. You know that. I mean, I was already posting Harry many times, if you follow me."