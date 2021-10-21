Lisa Rinna Reveals What Really Led to Amelia Hamlin’s Breakup From Scott Disick

A little over a month after the Lord and his Lady called it quits, Lisa Rinna is offering more insight into Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's breakup.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed during Part 2 of the show's jaw-dropping reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 20 that she wasn't all too sad about her daughter's breakup from the E! star. As to who pressed the "eject button" on the relationship, as host Andy Cohen asked, Lisa said, "I think you just have to read the press, and Amelia did," adding that it was a decision the 20-year-old model "made all on her own."
Referring to the alleged Instagram drama—when Scott allegedly sent Younes Bendjima a shady DM about ex Kourtney Kardashian and her now-fiancé, Travis Barker, Andy continued, "The news reports are that it had to do with the whole DM exchange that Scott got in." To which, the Days of Our Lives star confirmed the whole situation served as a contributing factor.
"Well, I don't think that was helpful," Lisa noted. "There's never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now is the time to heal. Now is the time for everyone to heal."
As for Amelia's mom, although she "tried hard to support their romance," the star was vocal throughout this season of RHOBH about her feelings on their relationship—especially since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is 18 years Amelia's senior. During a confessional in one episode, Lisa asked the camera, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"
So, naturally when Andy pointed out that Lisa has since posted a picture of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer to her Instagram, she quipped, "You know, I'm so f--king shady. I love Harry Styles. You know that. I mean, I was already posting Harry many times, if you follow me."