Meghan McCain Says She Was "Bullied" Out of Her Job at The View

Watch : Meghan McCain Reveals Moment She Decided to Exit "The View"

Meghan McCain is taking a little time to reflect on her run as co-host of The View.

The 36-year-old TV personality visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 20, where host Andy Cohen wanted to hear about her four years as part of the ABC daytime show's panel. Meghan, who previously experienced on-screen tension with her co-stars, announced her departure in July.

During her WWHL chat, a fan asked Meghan about supposed rumors "that The View was banning hosts and staff" from speaking to her. This led the conservative pundit to quip, "If it's true, they're doing a terrible job."

The star went on to point out that members of her beauty and style team work on the show and added, "I still talk to a lot of the hosts, including Sunny [Hostin]."

Andy mentioned that some fans expressed confusion over Meghan referring to the show as "toxic" in her forthcoming memoir Bad Republican, given that her mom, Cindy McCain, still appears on the show, plus Meghan has stumped for her good friend S.E. Cupp to get a spot at the table as well.