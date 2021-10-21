Ashley Tisdale Reveals Disney "Made" Her Change These Song Lyrics During HSM Tour

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Ashley Tisdale says she was asked to switch up her language as she was bopping to the top.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the 36-year-old actress posted footage to TikTok that showed herself duetting a video of a fan listening to Ashley's hit single "He Said She Said." The song was released on the star's debut 2007 album Headstrong, and she performed "He Said She Said" and a few of her other original songs while on the High School Musical: The Concert tour that began in late 2006 and continued until May 2007.

The fan could be seen happily grooving to the song's chorus until she seemed to experience a gradual realization about the seemingly suggestive lyrics. "Realizing at 30 'He Said She Said' is not just about talking," the individual's cheeky message read.

This led Ashley to share a little insider information about the change Disney allegedly asked her to make while performing the song on the road. "And Disney made me change kissing like that to 'dancing' like that for the HSM tour," Ashley posted, adding a tears of joy emoji.