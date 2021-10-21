Ashley Tisdale Reveals Disney "Made" Her Change These Song Lyrics During HSM Tour

Ashley Tisdale says she was asked to switch up her language as she was bopping to the top.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the 36-year-old actress posted footage to TikTok that showed herself duetting a video of a fan listening to Ashley's hit single "He Said She Said." The song was released on the star's debut 2007 album Headstrong, and she performed "He Said She Said" and a few of her other original songs while on the High School Musical: The Concert tour that began in late 2006 and continued until May 2007.
The fan could be seen happily grooving to the song's chorus until she seemed to experience a gradual realization about the seemingly suggestive lyrics. "Realizing at 30 'He Said She Said' is not just about talking," the individual's cheeky message read.
This led Ashley to share a little insider information about the change Disney allegedly asked her to make while performing the song on the road. "And Disney made me change kissing like that to 'dancing' like that for the HSM tour," Ashley posted, adding a tears of joy emoji.
Ashley included the caption, "ONE NIGHT with you baby one night with you."
In case you don't recall, the lyrics to the original chorus go, "Baby, I can see us movin' like that/Baby, I can see us touchin' like that/Baby, I can see us kissin' like that/We don't need no more than he said, she said."
E! News reached out to Disney for comment and has not heard back.
Ashley played Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel's wildly popular High School Musical, which made household names out of Ashley and fellow stars Zac Efron (Troy Bolton) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez) upon its release in January 2006.
The tour not only featured the cast performing songs from the film, but it also included Ashley, Vanessa and Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth) belting out some numbers from their respective solo albums. Zac was the sole star of the film to not participate in the tour, and our 2000s selves still have yet to forgive him.