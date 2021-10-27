13 Questions With Halloween Guest Editor Patrick Ta

1. What's your favorite Halloween moment in pop culture?

There are so many iconic pop culture Halloween looks but I loved working with Gigi for her "The Mask" costume. It's the perfect combination of glam and Halloween costume.

2. What was your favorite Halloween costume from your childhood?

I never really dressed up for Halloween growing up. As I've gotten older, though, I love Halloween and usually have multiple costumes each year. It's so fun to help others with their costumes and see what other people come up with. All of my friends are so creative!

3. Are you dressing up for Halloween this year? If so, can you share what you are going as?

Yes! I actually have three costumes for this year, and I'm so excited. I am going to be a (Red) Power Ranger, Boxer and Aquaman this year. My friends and I are all stoning our own costumes. It's taken a lot of effort but it's so rewarding in the end.

4. What is your favorite Halloween candy?

By far my favorite Halloween candy is Reese's - they are just so good.

5. Where do you stand on the candy corn debate: Great or gross?

I am definitely not into candy corn, I prefer chocolate!

6. Do you have any other favorite parts of spooky season? Decorating, watching scary movies, etc.?

Yes, I love fall for so many reasons. I think pumpkin carving parties are so fun and an easy night in with friends. Everyone gets to put their own creative spin on their pumpkin and it's a great time to actually spend with your friends and loved ones without crazy distractions.

I also love hosting movie nights especially in the fall. When the weather starts to get a little colder, there's nothing better than getting your friends together. Bonus is a pumpkin carving party and then movie night.

7. Do you prefer "scary" or "pretty" Halloween glam/costumes?

I'm definitely more into pretty Halloween glam, it's what I prefer to do but I think the ultimate Halloween costume has elements of both "scary" and "pretty." By just adding fake blood or a scar to a glam look takes it up a notch and is so easy to do.

8. Where does your Halloween makeup inspo come from for celeb clients? Is it a collaboration between the two of you or does the celeb come to you with a costume idea and you come up with the beauty look?

My clients usually come to me with their costume or idea and then I execute their vision for the glam elements. I always talk the looks through with them first and make sure that we are on the same page and it's exactly what they are expecting.

9. Any tips/recommendations for someone who really wants to go all out/make a statement for their Halloween beauty look?

Preparation is key! Always have an idea of what you want to do and have the proper tools and products to execute the look. Make sure your skin is prepped ahead of the event so the products you apply blend seamlessly into the skin. I don't think Halloween glam inherently needs to be tricky or hard to master. It's all about taking the vision you're going for and tweaking it to your skill level and style.

10. If you're doing a spooky costume, what are tips on a beauty look that goes with it but is still super glam/flattering/on-trend?

I am all about making a look feel cohesive and that's seen across my looks. I recommend staying with the same undertones as the costume itself so it feels intentional. Also, it's so important to take your time and if you make a mistake— that's okay, go back and fix it so it's exactly what you want it to look like.

11. Do you have any recommendations for trendy Halloween costumes that would lend themselves to pretty beauty looks that are easy to do at home?

Any decade look is so easy to recreate with makeup, whether you're going for a mod '60s, disco 7'0s, glam '80s or angsty '90s look. The early 2000s trend is so easy to do with makeup! Apply some bright shadow, dark lip liner and heavily pencil in your brows and you are good to go.

12. Any go-to products, colors, or techniques that you love for Halloween?

Skin preparation for any Halloween look is imperative. Warm glam looks are traditionally what I prefer, but I love a deep red lip like my Major Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick in She Must Be New for a bold Halloween look.

My new Major Headlines Limited Edition Blush Palette is also going to be a major essential for me during Halloween and the upcoming holiday season - I can't wait to use it for every look, it's so versatile.

13. What are some quick makeup tips for anyone who decided to celebrate Halloween last-minute?

I am usually someone who comes up with all my Halloween costumes at the last-minute and I always rely on makeup to make the costume come to life. Something that is so easy but so many people forget is pre-made special FX makeup. You can run and grab some fake blood, fake wounds and fake scars to really help execute your vision.

One thing that I feel like people overlook is body glow for costumes! If you're showing skin this Halloween, I always recommend using a body oil like the Major Glow Body Oil or the Major Glow Balm to help you look glowy all night