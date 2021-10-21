Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reveal Sex of First Baby

Watch : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy found a unique way to share some thrilling news.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Jason took to Instagram to post footage of the couple reenacting a recent conversation they had about Lauren's pregnancy. The video ended with Jason excitedly announcing that the couple's first child will be a baby boy.

"My wife just said, 'Give me a break. I'm...' quote, growing a what?" the former longtime E! News host said before turning to Lauren, who was seated in the other room.

Lauren, 33, replied, "I just grew a penis." Jason, 39, then finished quoting her by adding, "'Inside of me.' It's a boy!"

Jason had included the cryptic caption, "IT'S A ……."

As to be expected, numerous famous friends shared their enthusiasm and support in the comments section, including Taylor Lautner, who wrote, "NAME HIM TAYLOR!!!!!!" Meanwhile, the Twilight actor's girlfriend Tay Dome posted, "BABY BOYYYYYY."

Former E! correspondent Giuliana Rancic commented, "Love you two!" and added six blue heart emojis. And Patrick Schwarzenegger got in on the baby-name fun by joking, "Named….. patrick!"