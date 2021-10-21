The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they would choose to revisit. After the performance, the show used its time machine to reveal an important memento from the person's past that hinted at their identity.
Group A was in the spotlight tonight, as the Bull performed a sentimental version of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, Pepper belted out "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, the Skunk sang "Square Biz" by Teena Marie, the Hamster opted for "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel and the Jester did "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.
One of the most emotional moments came when the Skunk reflected on her life's greatest regret. "One night, I let my pride stop me from saying hi to a loved one," she shared. "Little did I know, I would never get a chance to see them again. If I could do it all over, all I'd wanna do is give them a hug, but that one hug could've changed the course of history."
Needless to say, this clue led to emotional reactions from judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and guest Leslie Jordan. Robin suggested that the Skunk might be Faith Evans, who was mourning the loss of Biggie Smalls.
In the end, the Hamster's time to have a ball on the show was over, and he was revealed to be Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider. Jenny was the only judge to correctly guess his identity.
Keep scrolling to revisit everything we know about this season's mysterious performers. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.