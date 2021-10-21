Penn Badgley and Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed After Watching You

Cardi B and Penn Badgley's newly formed friendship is proof that the internet isn't all that bad.
The rapper and You actor recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" with these platforms. As he put it, "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much."
Cardi then proved his point when she commented on the clip, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous."
Of course, Penn saw her response and was left speechless. He literally could only say, "I—"
The 34-year-old father then changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of a blue-haired Cardi B, further cementing his stan status.
And, as someone well-versed in Twitter lingo, Cardi responded by sharing a video of a kid looking at a camera and asking his mom, "Is that you? Is that me?"
She also changed her profile to an image of his You character Joe Goldberg as he creepily stares out the window.
Penn's interaction with Cardi is heartwarming, not just because the celebs are beloved, but because the Gossip Girl star previously shared that he feels overwhelmed by social media.
On the Baha'i Blogcast with Rainn Wilson, the actor said that he felt that the "most meaningful contribution I have to make as an individual is on these platforms," reasoning that he should use his fame to uplift others.
"And in trying to have a pure intention and honest interaction on these spaces, I also found that I was completely overwhelmed by being conscious of how many likes or retweets or whatever," he explained. "It was such a convoluted way to be like, 'acting.'"
In the process, he realized, "It was not the most fulfilling or meaningful contribution that I could make as an individual seeking to better the world."
That being said, Penn is known to make his followers laugh. In a recent interaction, a fan tweeted, "@PennBadgley ayoooo kidnap me," to which he joked, "Idk why but when 'kidnap me' is prefaced by 'ayoooo' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."