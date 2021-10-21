Scott Disick Shares Glimpse into His Relationship With Son Reign Following Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Watch : Scott Disick "Feeling Low" After Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Scott Disick is seeking solace in his kids.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, gave a look at what he's been up this week following news that ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker on the beaches of Santa Barbara.

Scott spoke out in a new post on his Instagram Story on Oct. 20, sharing that he is focusing his attention on son Reign by spending quality time together after school.

It appears Scott is offering some emotional support, as he wrote that he was having an "After school break down with reign." Presumably, the reality star hears about the 6-year-old's day. He didn't mention Kourtney's happy news.

The father-son duo were pictured hanging out on separate sofas at home, with Reign in a white polo and slacks.

After Kourtney—with whom he shares three kids—said "yes" to Travis, a source told E! News that Scott was truly "beside himself." As the insider shared, Scott "knew it was coming" but is "still really sad about it and is feeling low."