JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

JoJo Siwa is dancing solo.

A source tells E! News the 18-year-old influencer and girlfriend Kylie Prew "split weeks ago" after less than a year together.

JoJo revealed she was dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend" in February 2021, less than a month after coming out. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote on social media. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"

The Dance Moms alum later introduced Kylie to her followers and shared plenty of photos of the pair taking their love to the Happiest Place on Earth on Disney World dates.

However, JoJo alluded to some of the difficulties posed by their long-distance relationship in April, when it appeared Kylie was living in Florida while the Dancing With the Stars contestant stayed in Los Angeles.

"We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad," JoJo explained at the time in a tearful selfie. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."