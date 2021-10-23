See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Moments as a Blended Family

Watch : Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

One big happy family!

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship continues to grow, so does their connection to one another's children.

The Poosh founder shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is a father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, along with his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The couple's families have been spending lots of quality time together ever since Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official back in February 2021, but as it turns out, the pair are neighbors, and they've all known each other for years.

Now that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, the bond between the two families is stronger than ever. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is especially close with Alabama, who referred to Kourtney as her "stepmom" back in July, and the two regularly hang out along with Landon, Atiana and Kourtney's kids.