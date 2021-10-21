Why Dove Cameron's Latest Tour Was Unlike Any of Her Past Performances

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
From the outside looking in, it's understandable to think that Dove Cameron has done it all.
At just 25 years old, the actress has landed roles on Broadway, in Disney movies and countless TV shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Liv and Maddie.
But earlier this month, the singer and actress was able to accomplish a brand-new career goal and milestone: For a few select nights in Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles, Dove was able to sell out an intimate tour and perform a collection of her own work for her loyal fans.
"I've done basically every form of performing, but I've never done this where I'm touring a body of my own work for my fans," Dove exclusively shared with E! News. "It was really different actually. It was a bit of a learning process to do my own set every night but it was amazing to be so close to everybody especially after a time of such intense separation from the fan base."
For each show, Dove would self-style her looks and watch fans sing every word of her latest songs including "Remember Me," "LazyBaby" and "We Belong." The experience quickly left her inspired to create even more music.
"I just wrote the very first song on what I hope will be my next EP and I'm going back in the studio today," Dove shared on Oct. 19. "I'm actually in the studio every day this week in a writing camp. This was just sort of like a precursor to the bigger tour to come."
It's further proof that Dove is a multi-hyphenated artist who doesn't have to stick to one lane with her singing and acting skills. In fact, the former Disney Channel star hopes fans take away an important lesson from her career in the spotlight.
"It's really, really hard to be an artist and only want to do one thing," she said. "If you're an artist, you want to be creative in every possible way and surely there's nothing stopping anybody these days, so definitely hone every craft that you're interested in, pursue everything that calls to you, but never ever, ever let somebody tell you that you can only do one thing."
In the midst of writing new music and preparing for acting projects, including the live action Powerpuff Girls series and movie Good Mourning With U, Dove offered E! News an exclusive look at her latest shows.
"I hope people are left with a feeling of empowerment," she explained. "I hope you feel like the main character for an hour or so and I hope you feel more connected to yourself because really that's literally all the matters in this life is that we are connected to ourselves, our higher selves and our sense of being alive. We feel reinvigorated and ready to go back out in the world for more adventures."
