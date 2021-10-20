Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughter Recall The Emotional Moment Ruby Came Out to Her as Transgender

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Laurie Strode in "Halloween Kills"

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the mom in this relationship, but she's "learning" a lot from daughter Ruby, who came out as transgender in July.

When the Halloween actress first shared that Ruby was transitioning in July, she told AARP magazine that she and husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Now, Jamie Lee and Ruby are opening up about the experience in an interview with People, in which they recall the "tears," "mistakes" and bonding moments that have transpired in recent months.

They start the interview by sharing that they want to publicly discuss their personal journey so that others feel encouraged to open up about their own gender identity. As Jamie Lee puts it, "If one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, 'I feel free to say this is who I am,' then it's worth it."

Ruby recalls that "scary" moment she decided to come out to her parents. "Just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," she explains. "It was intimidating—but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."