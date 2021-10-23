Murder, Memories and a Shattered Family: The Twisted Case Unearthed in Showtime's Buried

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Susan Nason and Eileen Franklin were 8 years old and the best of friends.

Their families lived around the corner from each other in Foster City, Calif., and the girls, who had just started third grade, spent lots of time at each other's homes.

So when Susan disappeared on Sept. 22, 1969, after getting permission from her mom to return a pair of gym shoes to her friend's house, in an era when young kids roaming their own neighborhoods unaccompanied was the norm, two families were devastated and a whole community was terrified by the prospect of a kidnapper on the loose.

Police and search parties scoured the streets and surrounding woods, to no avail.

On Dec. 2 of that year, Susan's remains were found under an old mattress lying at the bottom of a ravine, roughly 35 feet below Half Moon Bay Road near the Crystal Springs Reservoir, which is about 10 miles away from Foster City. She was formally identified by dental records, and her mother recognized her own stitch work on the dress her daughter had been wearing.

Foster City Police Chief Gordon Penfold told reporters at the time that Susan's parents were "in shock. They've had an emotional collapse."