Terry Bradshaw & Co. Tackle the Impossible on The Bradshaw Bunch: A Stubborn Pickle Jar

Watch : Which Bradshaw Family Member Can Get the Pickle Jar Open?

Terry Bradshaw's family is in a pickle.

More specifically, The Bradshaw Bunch crew is in a pickle over a pickle jar.

It all begins when Terry and his wife Tammy arrive to daughter Lacey's house in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Oct. 20 episode. Toting a "rare Texas bush" that he says is a housewarming gift for Lacey and her husband Noah, Terry's ready for dinner and immediately begins loading up his plate.

There's one big problem, though.

"We've been here for a week now, and I bought these pickles the first day that we got here because I was all excited about pickled okra—we don't have that in Hawaii—and I cannot get this jar open," Lacey reveals. "So whoever opens it gets a prize."

Terry is the first to give the jar a try, but after a failed attempt, he tells the group, "I actually don't wanna open it."