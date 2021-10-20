Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Watch : Hallmark's Holly Robinson Peete Shares Holiday Activities

Deck the halls with some must-see holiday programming.

With Christmas close to two months away, Netflix is hoping pop culture fans will clear their calendars for its holiday slate. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the streaming service announced what was coming throughout the month of November including plenty of festive films like The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Vanessa Hudgens) are back and ready to rekindle the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance. Spoiler alert: Viewers better be prepared for another unexpected switch.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is set to appear in Blown Away: Christmas, in which five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed glassblowing challenges in the quest to become the Best in Holiday Blow. As for Nina Dobrev, she will star in Love Hard, a film where a single journalist (Nina) takes a leap of faith when she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays.

And for those who just want to escape the holiday season, you're in luck too! Netflix confirmed the return of Selling Sunset and The Queen of Flow.