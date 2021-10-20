Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Deck the halls with some must-see holiday programming.
With Christmas close to two months away, Netflix is hoping pop culture fans will clear their calendars for its holiday slate. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the streaming service announced what was coming throughout the month of November including plenty of festive films like The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.
Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Vanessa Hudgens) are back and ready to rekindle the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance. Spoiler alert: Viewers better be prepared for another unexpected switch.
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is set to appear in Blown Away: Christmas, in which five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed glassblowing challenges in the quest to become the Best in Holiday Blow. As for Nina Dobrev, she will star in Love Hard, a film where a single journalist (Nina) takes a leap of faith when she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays.
And for those who just want to escape the holiday season, you're in luck too! Netflix confirmed the return of Selling Sunset and The Queen of Flow.
Get your calendars out and prepare to plan your viewing schedule with our helpful guide below.
Nov. 1
The Clause Family
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 — Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Nov. 4
Catching Killers
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn't Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Nov. 6
Arcane
Nov. 7
Father Christmas Is Back
Nov. 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Nov. 10
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies
Red Notice
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3
Nov. 13
Arcane
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America's Next Top Model: Season 21
America's Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Supergirl: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick...BOOM!
Nov. 20
Arcane
New World
Nov. 22
Outlaws
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Nov. 25
F Is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Nov. 28
Elves
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales With a Twist
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods