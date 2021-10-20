Meghan Markle Recalls Being "Overjoyed" and "Overwhelmed" After Lilibet's Birth In Personal Letter

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make 1st Appearance Since Giving Birth

Meghan Markle recalled her early days as a mother of two in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the former Suits actress wrote a letter to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Majority Leader advocating for paid parental leave. Moreover, Meghan said that she wasn't writing as a politician or elected official, but rather as "an engaged citizen and a parent."

In her letter, the Duchess of Sussex highlighted the issues facing parents in the country, some of which were "exacerbated" by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She acknowledged, "The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."

She then looked back at her own upbringing, recalling how her mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, scrounged to pay $5 for the Sizzler salad bar: "I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky."