Gwyneth Paltrow's Vibrator Talk With Son Moses, 15, Is Actually Really Sweet

Gwyneth Paltrow has dedicated her career to goop, the lifestyle brand that's become notorious for its wide variety of unconventional products—from psychic vampire repellent to a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina"—and now, she's preparing to launch season two of Sex, Love & goop, her Netflix series that'll explore the intricacies of erotic wellness.
Meanwhile, Paltrow is also raising two teenagers. How do they feel about her advertising things like a 24K gold-plated vibrator?
E! News' Justin Sylvester posed the question to the actress during Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
"My son actually said to me the other day—he's like a really sensitive, amazing kid—and he said, 'You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on goop,'" Paltrow exclusively revealed. "'But now I see that it's actually great because you're giving permission to people who think it's embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing."
"It was amazing," she added.
All in all, Paltrow explained that her entire family is "very lovingly invested" in the various facets of goop.
"I care so much, so therefore they care so much. It's a nice family effort," she said, adding an important disclaimer. "I mean, there's certain things I don't bring home to the whole family."
Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, on the other hand, has surely seen his fair share of interesting gadgets.
"He's so supportive of everything—all the ups and downs, every product I bring home to try," she told E! News. "I try them on him, like, 'How's this hair oil?'"
Paltrow typically tests most products herself, too. And yes, she loves the infamous vaginal egg: "If you've had children, I'm very supportive of this practice!"
The goop guru may be outspoken now, but as she revealed to Justin, that wasn't always the case—especially in her 20s. Looking back, she wished she knew "that it was okay to ask for what you want" in bed.
"Like, if you ask for something and your partner's really threatened by it, that means that either they're not the right person or you really need to get in there and open something up because any kind of judgement in bed is not good," Paltrow explained. "That's not going to lead to a good experience."
Sex, Love & goop premieres tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 21, on Netflix.