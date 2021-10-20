Gwyneth Paltrow's Vibrator Talk With Son Moses, 15, Is Actually Really Sweet

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes She Knew THIS About Sex in Her 20s

Getting real.

Gwyneth Paltrow has dedicated her career to goop, the lifestyle brand that's become notorious for its wide variety of unconventional products—from psychic vampire repellent to a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina"—and now, she's preparing to launch season two of Sex, Love & goop, her Netflix series that'll explore the intricacies of erotic wellness.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is also raising two teenagers. How do they feel about her advertising things like a 24K gold-plated vibrator?

E! News' Justin Sylvester posed the question to the actress during Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

"My son actually said to me the other day—he's like a really sensitive, amazing kid—and he said, 'You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on goop,'" Paltrow exclusively revealed. "'But now I see that it's actually great because you're giving permission to people who think it's embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing."

"It was amazing," she added.