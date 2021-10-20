This TikTok-Popular Lipstick Broke the Internet With "Nude" Shades to Complement All Skin Tones

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you are looking for some new beauty products to try, just scroll through TikTok. TikTok is responsible for the resurgence in Clinique Black Honey's popularity, the 269% sales increase of CoverGirl Clear Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, and even the creation of an innovative tanning product. One of our favorite beauty experts to follow on TikTok is Mikayla Nogueira because she always keeps it real and she just has the most entertaining commentary.

Yesterday, she followed Erin Dugan's lead, trying out the CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal lipsticks. This collection has 25 different "nude" shades to compliment a wide range of skin tones. Mikayla described this line as "f-cking genius," explaining, "It is so hard for people to find their perfect nude lipstick," which makes sense since "nude" for one person doesn't necessarily match another's skin tone.

Mikayla said, "This is ultra creamy. I like it a lot. I agree that it looks very good for my lip.... it looks f-cking gorgeous." Mikayla posted, the brand's website crashed (per Women's Wear Daily), which was enough for us to click "add to cart." Each product has two parts, a gloss, and a neutral matte lipstick. This is something that beauty enthusiasts need to check out.

There's no need to fret over the website crash because we found this revolutionary lip duo and coordinating liner at Nordstrom, Verishop, and JCPenney.