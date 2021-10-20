Alexa PenaVega's 2-Year-Old Son Severs Finger in "Traumatic" Accident

Watch : Does Alexa PenaVega Have Baby Fever?

Alexa PenaVega and her family are on the other side of a traumatic accident.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Spy Kids alum revealed her 2-year-old son Kingston is recovering after one of his fingers was severed. "Friday night was rough," the mom of three wrote to fans on her Instagram Story. "While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kington's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door. His first finger is bruised and a little bloody…but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

Now, the actress is counting her blessings after overcoming the trauma, mom guilt and shame of the accident. "Thank God for prayers and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is," she wrote. She also credited her husband of seven years, Carlos PenaVega, with swooping "in like Superman to take care of our family."

"It took a minute for all of us to process what happened," she continued. "If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh I love my babies!"