Sanditon Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

After years off the air, viewers will finally return to Sanditon this spring.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Masterpiece PBS announced that the TV adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel will launch its second season in 2022. Specifically, the journey of Miss Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) will pick back up on Sunday, March 20, almost three years after the show's initial 2019 debut on the U.K.'s ITV. (The series then premiered on Masterpiece PBS for U.S. audiences in January 2020.)
Of course, this lengthy wait has everything to do with Sanditon originally getting canceled after one season. However, thanks to a dedicated fan base, Masterpiece PBS reversed this cancelation and gave Sanditon a surprise two season order.
As to what fans can expect from the upcoming season? "Romance, drama and adventure await in [season] 2," according to the show's Instagram page.
According to production company Red Planet Pictures, the new season of Sanditon will take place nine months after the first season, with the picturesque town growing in popularity. The Sanditon leading lady will be very busy, as she's taken on "the role of governess to Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb), Alexander Colbourne's ward and niece, who at the age of 17 pushes against authority," the description further teased.
The army has also arrived in Sanditon, which is a red flag for anyone who has ever read a Jane Austen novel. So be sure to dust off your bonnets, because we have a feeling we'll be clutching them come March.
Unfortunately for fans of Theo James, Sidney Parker will not be making us swoon in season two. Back in May, the Divergent actor confirmed that he wouldn't be revisiting his Sanditon role for the new episodes.
"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," he said in a statement at the time. "The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon ever success with future series."
Following James' announcement, Masterpiece PBS assured fans that "an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine."
For a peek at what's to come for Miss Heywood, take a look at the first look images above.
Sanditon season two premieres Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on Masterpiece PBS.