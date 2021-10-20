Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Find Human Remains Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have found unidentified human remains near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of slain influencer Gabby Petito, in a Florida park.

A medical examiner and a cadaver dog were called to the scene, which is several miles from the home the couple shared with Laundrie's parents, to investigate the discoveries on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office told NBC News.

A senior law enforcement official told the outlet that the remains were found near a backpack in the Carlton Reserve in a location that was previously underwater. While the bag may be consistent with the type of items he may have had in his possession, the source said, there is no confirmation that the remains belong to Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito's past disappearance before his parents reported their son missing five weeks ago.

"Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie," tweeted the FBI office in Tampa. "An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time."