See the Stars of Marie Antoinette, Then & Now

Kirsten Dunst and Sofia Coppola teamed up for 2016's Marie Antoinette, which also starred Jamie Dornan and Rose Byrne.

Let them eat cake. 

In 2006, The Virgin Suicide's Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst came back together for Marie Antoinette, a historical drama based on the life of France's last queen before the country's revolution in the late 1770s. Written and directed by Coppola, the movie was given unprecedented access to the Palace of Versailles and featured modern touches, such as Converse sneakers and New Wave and post-punk music. 

While it grossed just $60 million at the box office after its release on Oct. 20, Marie Antoinette, which also starred Jason Schwartzman, Rose Byrne and Jamie Dornan, went on to become a cult classic and even snapped up an Oscar for Best Costume Design. And it wouldn't be the last time Coppola and Dunst collaborated for a period drama. 

Check out what the stars of Marie Antoinette are up to now.

Kirsten Dunst

The Bring It On and Spider-Man star reunited with her Virgin Suicides director Sofia Coppola to play the last queen of France before the French Revolution. And the pair would once again work together on 2017's The Beguiled. Dunst would also go on to star in Midnight Special, Melancholia and Hidden Figures

The 39-year-old earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in 2015 for Fargo and then another Globe nomination in 2020 for Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She'll next star in Netflix's The Power of the Dog

On May 3, 2018, she welcomed her first child, son Ennis, with Fargo co-star turned real-life love Jesse Plemons. The two welcomed their second son, James, in May 2021.

Jason Schwartzman

The Rushmore star (the director's cousin!) played Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette's husband and the last king of France. He'd go on to collaborate with Rushmore filmmaker Wes Anderson in five more films, including Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. He was also a member of Phantom Planet, the band responsible for The O.C.'s theme song, from 1994-2003. He's since released three solo albums under the name Coconut Records.

Following in his former onscreen wife's footsteps, Schwartzman starred in the fourth season of FX's Fargo after executive-producing and appearing in 2018's Mozart in the Jungle

The 41-year-old has been married to Brady Cunningham since 2009 and they have three children.

Jamie Dornan

Axel von Fersen will see you now.

Before he was Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey series, Dornan played the soldier who became Marie Antoinette's lover. The former model went on to appear in ABC's Once Upon a Time and the British serial killer drama The Fall.

After replacing Charlie Hunnam in 50 Shades and starring in all three films, the 39-year-old went on to star in A Private War, Robin Hood and earned praise for his comedic turn in 2020's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Dornan married Amelia Warner in 2013 and they have three daughters: Dulcie, 7, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2.

Rose Byrne

Following her stay at French court as aristocrat Gabrielle de Polastron, duchesse de Polignac, Byrne would have her break out year in 2011, starring in Bridesmaids, Insidious and X-Men: First Class. Films such as Neighbors, Spy, Peter Rabbit and the 2014 remake of Annie followed.

The Australian actress earned two Golden Globe and Emmy nominations between 2007 and 2012 for her turn on the legal drama Damages and most recently starred as Gloria Steinem in in FX's Mrs. America and fronted Apple TV+'s Physical

Byrne, 42, and actor Bobby Cannavale, who she's worked with in several movies and stage productions, have been dating since 2012 and have two sons together, Rocco, 5, and Rafa, 3.

Tom Hardy

Four years after appearing in the small role of Raumont, Hardy had his big break in Christopher Nolan's Inception, going on to star in hit films such as The Revenant, which earned him an Oscar nomination, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom. He's also made appearances on Peaky Blinders

The 44-year-old British actor married Charlotte Riley in 2014 and they have two children. Hardy has another son from a previous relationship with Rachael Speed.

Molly Shannon

The Saturday Night Live fan-favorite made a brief-but-memorable appearance as French princess Madame Victoire. Following her short trip to Versailles, Shannon popped up in a string of comedies, including Evan Almighty, Bad Teacher and Scary Movie 5, and voiced Wanda in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Shannon also made dramatic turns in Other People and Promising Young Woman

The 57-year-old currently stars on HBO Max's critically acclaimed comedy The Other Two and made a memorable appearance in The White Lotus. She'll next star opposite fellow SNL vet Vanessa Bayer in Showtime's I Love This For You

Shannon and husband Fritz Chesnut married in 2004 and have two children. 

Judy Davis

The two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner served as Marie Antoinette's dame d'honneur, Anne de Noailles, "Countess of Noailles," before going to appear in films such as To Rome With Love and The Dressmaker. Most recently, the 66-year-old actress received an Emmy nomination for her turn as gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan and appeared in his One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched.

Davis has been married to actor Colin Friels since 1984 and the couple have two children. 

Steve Coogan

The English comic and actor, best known for creating the popular comedy character Alan Patridge, portrayed Austrian diplomat Florimond Claude, Count of Mercy-Argenteau, in the film. Coogan would go on to appear in Tropic Thunder, the Night at the Museum trilogy and the Oscar-nominated Philomena, which he co-wrote and produced. Coogan has also lent his voice to the Despicable Me franchise and he and Rob Brydon play fictionalized versions of themselves in The Trip series.

The 56-year-old has a daughter, Clare Jane Coogan-Cole, from a relationship with Anna Cole.

Shirley Henderson

Yes, Moaning Myrtle from the Harry Potter franchise really played Madame Sophie, one of Marie Antoinette's ladies-in-waiting. In addition to her ghostly turn in the beloved series, Henderson, 55, has appeared in Anna Karenina, Bridget Jones' Baby and voiced Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Asia Argento

The Italian actress and filmmaker played Madame du Barry, the last mistress of King Louis XV, before going on to appear in Go Go Tales and Dracula 3D. Argento also wrote and directed 2014's Misunderstood

In 2016, the 46-year-old began dating celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and they were together until his death by suicide in 2018. Argento has two children from previous relationships with Italian musician Morgan and director Michele Civetta

