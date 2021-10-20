What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Behind the Scenes

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' Book Sale Donations DECLINED by Nonprofit

Jamie Lynn Spears is focusing on her family as she prepares to release her first memoir amid a rift with sister Britney Spears.

Over the past few months, the "Toxic" singer has spoken out many times against family members, including her sister. Fans have accused the Zoey 101 alum of allegedly taking advantage of Britney financially, a claim Jamie Lynn has denied, and for not doing enough to support the #FreeBritney campaign to end the star's 13-year conservatorship. In September, a judge suspended the sisters' dad Jamie Spears from his position as co-conservator of Britney's estate, fulfilling a longtime request by the singer, whose new lawyer officially petitioned for the move in July.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a source close to Jamie Lynn told E! News exclusively that when it comes to to the sisters' relationship, "the narrative that's being pushed in the headlines is different than what's going on behind the scenes and on an interpersonal level."

The insider said that when Jamie Lynn was "in a formative time in her life, dealing with her own struggles," she was "also trying to be there for her sister in the best way she knew how at that age."