RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is getting married again!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are officially engaged, People confirmed on Oct. 21. Luis popped the question during a romantic candle-lit beach proposal in Europe this week. Luis got down on one knee in front of a giant "Marry Me" sign, and Teresa said yes!

Fans of the Bravo star were first introduced to the 46-year-old businessman and father of two in November 2020—about a year after she and her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, officially split—when Teresa shared a photo of her "new boyfriend" on Facebook. A month later, the couple was Instagram official.

The way Teresa sees it, her late parents are responsible for connecting the two.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me," Teresa said during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year. "They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me. Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."