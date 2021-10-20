RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts New Girlfriend

Since relocating to the Big Apple, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has found a new flame!
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star debuted her budding romance with New Jersey-based hairstylist Jamie Parton at the book launch party for author Dave Quinn's Housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rosé last night on Oct. 19.
According to a source, Braunwyn and Jamie recently met. Just a week before hitting their first red carpet together, Braunwyn had commented on Jamie's Instagram tribute for National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. "Thank you for making the world (especially mine) a little brighter," Braunwyn wrote, adding red lips and rainbow emojis.
Jamie responded, "Always," with a smiley face surrounded by hearts.
During 2021 Fashion Week, Braunwyn exclusively confirmed to E! News that she and then-girlfriend Fernanda Rocha were still together, but taking time apart. "Fernanda and I are still good, we're still together, but we're both doing our own thing," Braunwyn revealed on Sept. 10. "She's been in California, I've been in Hawaii. I think we'll always be friends but geographically it's been a little hard to spend time together."
Braunwyn's Orange County-based husband Sean Burke is also just fine with her cross-country move to New York City.
"He thinks it's a good choice," Braunwyn explained. "He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some of the things that are happening. He's like, 'I support you. The kids are going to be OK.' And I'll fly back and forth."
Braunwyn officially parted ways with RHOC in June amid a cast shakeup.
"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," Braunwyn shared in a statement. "That's something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."
Cheers to new love in a new city.
