RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts New Girlfriend

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to NYC

Since relocating to the Big Apple, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has found a new flame!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star debuted her budding romance with New Jersey-based hairstylist Jamie Parton at the book launch party for author Dave Quinn's Housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rosé last night on Oct. 19.



According to a source, Braunwyn and Jamie recently met. Just a week before hitting their first red carpet together, Braunwyn had commented on Jamie's Instagram tribute for National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. "Thank you for making the world (especially mine) a little brighter," Braunwyn wrote, adding red lips and rainbow emojis.

Jamie responded, "Always," with a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

During 2021 Fashion Week, Braunwyn exclusively confirmed to E! News that she and then-girlfriend Fernanda Rocha were still together, but taking time apart. "Fernanda and I are still good, we're still together, but we're both doing our own thing," Braunwyn revealed on Sept. 10. "She's been in California, I've been in Hawaii. I think we'll always be friends but geographically it's been a little hard to spend time together."