Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber and More Turn Heads at ELLE's 2021 Women in Hollywood Event

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Who run the world?

Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae were just three of the celebs who brought major star power to the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Halle attended the event with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The Oscar-winning actress wore a long-sleeve pink-and-black paisley-printed gown.

The star was one of nine honorees and individual cover stars of the magazine's annual "Women in Hollywood" issue. She was recognized for being a "barrier breaker" as the "first (and still only) Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar" and was also praised by the outlet for making her directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix film Bruised, in which she plays an MMA fighter.

Halle posted a photo of her ELLE cover on Instagram, writing, "So honored to be a part of @elleusa's 2021 "Women in Hollywood" issue alongside so many incredible and inspiring women."