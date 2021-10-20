Influencer Genie Exum Arrested and Charged With Assault After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend

Watch : Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More

Instagram influencer Genie Exum is reportedly facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.



On Oct. 18, NYPD responded to a 911 call of a man being assaulted inside an apartment, authorities confirmed to E! News in a statement. When police arrived, the man told officers that he got into a dispute with the 22-year-old model, who allegedly stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.



Emergency responders also arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Following the incident, Exum was arrested and charged with assault. E! News has reached out to Exum's attorney for comment and has not heard back.



Following her arrest, the New York Post reported Exum was released without bail at her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, although prosecutors had asked her to be held on bail for the second-degree assault charge. According to the outlet, the social media model did not publicly address the incident after returning home on Oct. 19 but made a mention of her OnlyFans account when questioned by a reporter.