Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date Finally Revealed

Can't wait to binge-watch the fourth season of Selling Sunset? Well, new episodes are coming sooner than you think. Scroll on to find out the release date of the hit Netflix show.

Carve out some real estate in your TV lineup—Selling Sunset season four officially has a premiere date. 

The Netflix reality show, which follows the lives and listings of the realtors who work at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, is set to drop its fourth season on Nov. 24. And fans can expect to see all their favorite cast members—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz—back on their small screens.

"The houses are bigger, the drama's bigger," Quinn told E! News in March. "It's fabulous. You guys are going to love it." 

Viewers will also be introduced to a few new agents, including Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. As Quinn teased on an Oct. 1 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, "We have a lot of new girls…more than you know."

While fans will have to wait and see what happens on the show, there's been a lot going on in the stars' personal lives. Quinn and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together in May, Chrishell and Jason broke the news that they're dating in July, and Heather and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa are getting ready to tie the knot.

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

The premiere date of Selling Sunset season five has still yet to be announced. But until then, check out a list of more TV premiere dates below.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - Oct. 19

Michelle Young gets her chance in the spotlight in a special fall season of The Bachelorette, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19.

ABC
NEW: Queens (ABC) - Oct. 19

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velasquez star as four former hip hop stars who are reuniting in their 40s in this new ABC drama, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Netflix
NEW: Sex, Love & goop (Netflix) - Oct. 21

Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team are back with a new series, Sex, Love & goop.

NBC
The Blacklist (NBC) - Oct. 21

The Blacklist, sans Megan Boone, returns for season nine on Thursday, Oct. 21.

HBO
Insecure (HBO) - Oct. 24

The fifth and final season of Insecure will premiere on HBO Oct. 24.

HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) - Oct. 24

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 11th season will debut Oct. 24 on HBO.

CW
All American (The CW) - Oct. 25

All American returns for a fourth season on Monday, Oct. 25 on The CW.

The CW
4400 (The CW) - Oct. 25

In this reboot of the former USA Network drama, 4400 marginalized people who have gone missing over the last century suddenly return, with no memory and no signs of aging. It premieres Monday, Oct. 25. 

The CW
Walker (The CW) - Oct. 28

Walker is back for his second season on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Sarah Shatz/HBO Max
Love Life (HBO Max) - Oct. 28

Catch the first three episodes of Love Life season two on HBO Max Oct. 28.

BBC
Dr. Who (BBC One/BBC America) - Oct. 31

Jodie Whittaker's final season as the Time Lord will premiere on Halloween.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX
Gentefied (Netflix) - Nov. 10

Netflix's Gentefied will return with a second season on Nov. 10.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - Nov. 16

The Flash is back for season eight on Tuesday, Nov. 16. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - Nov. 16

The grown-up kids of Riverdale return on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for season six.

Amazon Studios
Hanna (Amazon Prime Video) - Nov. 24

Amazon Prime Video's action-packed series Hanna returns for a third season on Nov. 24.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset - Nov. 24

Season four of Netflix's popular series returns Nov. 24.

Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) - Dec. 29

Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere before the New Year: Dec. 29, to be exact.

