Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Weighs In on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Breakup

We may need another mic check from this DJ.
Following the news that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett split three years after getting engaged, co-star and close friend, James Kennedy was asked about his thoughts on the separation during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. And for James, not only is it not about the pasta, but when it comes to Lala's personal life, he doesn't feel like it's much of his business.
"Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what," James told host Andy Cohen during the Oct. 19 episode. "But, honestly I don't know much. I just wish them the best. I don't really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?"
The British DJ, who popped the question to longtime love and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss in May, added, "I'm more about me and Raquel these days."
Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, broke up three years after getting engaged.
"Lala is done," the insider shared. "They've been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic." The source added that the Give Them Lala author is focusing on her 7-month-old daughter, who "is her whole world."
Speculation amongst fans further continued when Lala shared a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 19. While thanking her followers for their support and celebrating her upcoming book signing in Los Angeles, she also wrote, "I'm thankful I get to look back on moments, to see just how far I have come. I am unbreakable, thanks to you all."
