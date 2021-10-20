90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Rhoda Expecting Baby No. 2

This continues to be a year of milestones for 90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava.
The 33-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 18 to reveal that he and girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second child together. In April, he announced the arrival of their daughter, Zara, by posting a precious photo of Rhoda cradling the newborn.
In his new post, Jorge shared a pic of himself holding his partner's baby bump, along with the caption, "Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast. Rhoda, you and Zara [face with hearts emoji] are my world. I Love you more than you'll ever imagine."
When a follower asked Jorge to clarify whether this post meant they were getting married or had another baby on the way, the star responded with a hatching chick emoji.
In his post that announced his daughter's birth in April, Jorge tenderly wrote that there's "no Love that can match what I have for my family."
TLC viewers got to know Jorge while he was married to ex Anfisa Arkhipchenko on 90 Day Fiancé. During an exclusive interview with E! News from August 2020, he explained that he first connected with Rhoda through Instagram in May 2020 after completing his two-and-a-half year prison sentence for drug charges.
"It was actually a friendly relationship before it became the relationship that it is today," he said back then. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date, and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me, and we've kind of been together ever since."
As for things with Anfisa, Jorge shared with E! News at that time, "To be honest with you, I just want it to be a clean split [from Anfisa] and just move on with life."