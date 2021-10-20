All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Bachelorette is back on our TV screens, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Michelle Young, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments throughout the season. And, of course, it means that Michelle will find lasting love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands out that final rose.
In the meantime, we are going to take note of the most memorable looks every single week, try to track them down, and search for some budget-friendly alternatives. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we're all about the fashions. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Farfetch, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Off Fifth.
Before Michelle started handed out roses, she gave us all some outfit envy as she drove up to that gorgeous hotel with a silky jumpsuit on. The fashions are off to a great start, already.
Cinq à Sept Twill Amia Satin Jumpsuit
Exude that Bachelorette-level cool in this gorgeous, yet easy-to-wear satin jumpsuit. You'll exude some laid back elegance with this v-neck jumpsuit. The straps are adjustable, so you can customize the fit for your personal comfort level. And, yes, there are functional pockets with this one! We saw this look in pewter, but it's also available in blue, red, and pink. Oh, and it's on sale (depending on where you shop).
Before Michelle officially began her journey as the Bachelorette, she had a girl chat with co-hosts Kaitlyn and Tayshia by the pool. Of course, we were just focused on the poolside fashions, specifically this two-piece, white, crochet cover-up that Kaitlyn rocked over her white swimsuit. It's perfect for a vacation or even for a bride's wardrobe during a bachelorette party weekend.
Flook The Label Remi Crop Top & Eliana Skirt Set
This two-piece look is enough motivation to book a vacation. The crochet skirt wraps around the waist with a tassel tie closure at the side. The matching top has a keyhole in the back. This is sold as a set, so there's no need to hunt down the matching pieces. And, yes, this is on sale too!
Kaitlyn and Tayshia turned their hosting duties into a full-on investigation as soon as the guys checked into their hotel rooms. They went through each guy's rooms, assessed their clothes and toiletries, and unfortunately they found evidence of one guy's scheme. During their room inspections, Tayshia wore an adorable, pleated brown blouse.
Frame Pleat Satin Blouse
This bronze satin top has a banded hem and cuffs at the sleeves. This is one of those shirts that you can style in so many ways, easily going from casual to dressed up depending on your chosen accessories.
Kaitlyn opted for a little black dress to host the first rose ceremony of the season. This LBD is far from basic, with its exaggerated shoulder and a textured polka-dot pattern throughout.
Alexandre Vauthier Asymmetric Polka Dot Dress
This gorgeous dress is a splurge for many shoppers, but it sure is stunning. The Alexandre Vauthier mini has an asymmetric cut, a big, bold, one-shoulder situation, which make this an absolute head-turner.
If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.