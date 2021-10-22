Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Are Married

The sparks are flying in Siesta Key tonight.
Madisson Hausburg, 27, and Ish Soto, 48, are married after saying "I do" during a sunset ceremony on Oct. 21, her rep confirms to E! News.
"Never in a million years did I think that the show would bring me the love of my life in the least expected way!" Madisson told People after getting married at the Mission Lago Estate in a wedding planned by ORO Event Co. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."
Many cast members shared sneak peeks into the celebrations on social media, leaving fans hopeful that the big day will be part of the upcoming season. Guests including ex Brandon Gomes stayed at the Seminole Hard Rock hotel in Tampa before the ceremony began.
Just days before the wedding, Madisson kicked off the fun early thanks to unforgettable bachelorette party. As seen on Instagram, guests including co-stars Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman enjoyed a night of dancing and even a few strippers.
Putting parties aside, Siesta Key fans have had a front-row seat into Madisson and Ish's romance since they began documenting their love story in 2019. Despite an age difference of more than 20 years, the couple won over the hearts of their friend group with their chemistry and close bond.
"I've seen them one on one and the way he loves her is amazing," Kelsey previously told E! News. "It's 100 percent real and I love seeing how happy she is."
Juliette added, "At this point in Madisson's life, people need to respect that she loves Ish and he loves her and that's what's going to happen so they should focus on other things other than the age difference…If someone wants to be with someone, allow that to happen."
Back in August, Madisson and Ish had another reason to celebrate when they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. With three months to go until their baby arrives, both parties are looking forward to this next chapter.
"We are so excited!" Ish previously wrote on Instagram as Madisson held up ultrasound photos. "I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom."
And for those who still have questions about this romance, Madisson has a message worth repeating.
"I would hope that after everyone initially judges it, will come around and see it's a real relationship with real feelings and he is good to me," she previously told E! News. "It's a healthy relationship. I feel like Ish brings out a really authentic part of me."