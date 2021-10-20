Why Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says His Overdose "Does Not Define Him"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kristen Hayes is trying to find the positive in her family's unexpected tragedy.

Close to two months after Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31, his widow is sharing a glimpse into her grieving process on social media.

In a post shared through Instagram Stories on Monday, Oct. 18, Kristen reflected on the positive memories she has of her husband who was a player on the Boston Bruins hockey team.

"Though we are shocked and heartbroken beyond words, I choose to remember my husband and the boys' father by the enormous love and joy he brought us and so many others," she wrote to her followers. "This battle does not define him, and I will still tell my boys every day to #BeLikeJimmy."

"Jimmy touched so many lives while he was here by living so generously and open heartedly, and I hope his story can continue to make a positive impact, especially for anyone struggling with the grips of substance abuse," Kristen continued. "I sincerely appreciate all of the support that has been shown to our family during this difficult time."