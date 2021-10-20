Watch Lori Loughlin Make Her Acting Return in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal

Watch : See Lori Loughlin in "When Hope Calls" Sneak Peek

Lori Loughlin is gracing the silver screen once again.

The 57-year-old actress will make her acting comeback in the second season of the When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls, which premieres on Dec. 18 on GAC Family.

A sneak peek of the season reveals the first footage of Lori reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, whom she played from 2014 to 2019. She exited the original show in the wake of the college admissions scandal, and later plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was released from prison last December following a two-month sentence.

The first look at When Hope Calls shows Lori, dressed in an emerald velvet coat, reuniting with her on-screen son Cody (Carter Ryan) in the town square to marvel at the Christmas tree. "This tree is so beautiful," she says.

Cody remarks, "Being here has got me thinking of me and my sister, and what would have happened without you."