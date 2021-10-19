Lala Kent Says She's "Unbreakable" Following Randall Emmett Split

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

Lala Kent is about to give them realness.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News that the Vanderpump Rules star and Randall Emmett broke up three years after getting engaged.

While the couple has yet to directly address the split publicly, Lala may have just made a statement of her own while stepping out in Beverly Glen, Calif.

Photographers spotted the Bravo star on Oct. 19 chatting on the phone as she sported a Tupac sweatshirt and ripped denim jeans. She completed her look with a black baseball cap. One thing noticeably missing from her ensemble? The engagement ring Randall gave her in September 2018.

Another post raising eyebrows is Lala's latest Instagram message to fans. While celebrating an upcoming book signing in Los Angeles, the author reflected on her experience writing Give Them Lala and thanked fans for being there for her.

"It may not be a New York Times Bestseller, but because I look like this on the cover, I'm less mad about it," she said. "I love you all and I'm thankful for ALL the support. Truly. This book feels like another lifetime."