Erika Jayne Reveals Where All Her RHOBH Paychecks Went in Bombshell Reunion Preview

Watch : Erika Jayne's "RHOBH" Reunion From Hell!

Let the interrogation begin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion picks back up tonight, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, host Andy Cohen isn't letting Erika Jayne off the hook until she answers the tough questions viewers have been asking all season.

Namely, why didn't the Bravo star leave her ex-husband Tom Girardi—who she's currently divorcing—sooner? As Erika revealed in an earlier episode, it's been years since she discovered he was allegedly cheating on her.

"Where was I going?" Erika responds after Andy poses the question in the below clip.

"Where weren't you going? You're on a hit TV show, you have a career..." Andy says before Erika interrupts and insists she "was not in control" of her finances.

She continues, "I walk out with two credit cards, they get cut. Am I gonna call you? Who am I gonna go call?"

In response, Andy mentions that he knows what Erika makes on RHOBH. "It ain't bad," he adds.