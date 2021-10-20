Bachelorette Michelle Young Sets a No-Nonsense Tone by Sending Home One Scheming Suitor

Michelle Young will not ignore red flags during her tenure as the Bachelorette.
During the season 18 premiere on Oct. 19, the 28-year-old Minnesota resident proved this to be true by giving one suitor the boot well before the evening's rose ceremony. The drama all started when co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe made surprise visits to the new contestants' hotel rooms.
Though their check-in with environmental consultant Ryan started out strong, Tayshia and Kaitlyn found themselves worried about the suitor's motives when they found his playbook on how to succeed on The Bachelorette. We're talking about a detailed guide on ways to get more screen time, what phrases to use and how to avoid being the villain.
He even had a note to emulate Kaitlyn fiancé's Jason Tartick. Also, according to the folder name, Ryan doesn't seem to know how to spell bachelorette. Not a red flag, just a personal pet peeve for us here at E! News.
Tayshia then said what we were all thinking when she told the cameras, "It was actually kind of uncomfortable. Not gonna lie."
Supporting this sentiment, Kaitlyn added, "I didn't like it."
Of course, in typical Bachelorette fashion, Tayshia and Kaitlyn didn't alert Michelle to these red flags until the first cocktail party was well underway. This meant that Michelle had already met Ryan and was taken with his sweet debut. (He entered in an ice cream truck, FYI.)
Refusing to be played, Michelle chose to confront Ryan directly about his suspicious notes. What followed was a nervously scrambled explanation that neither we the viewers nor Michelle believed.
"To be perfectly honest, I'm new to The Bachelor and I haven't seen much of it," he said while awkwardly trying to hold Michelle's hands. "So, I had no idea what to expect, and I wanted to get to know who is Michelle."
As Michelle reminded Ryan, the notes weren't about her. After Ryan tried to make up some excuse about a friend's wife writing the play-by-play, Michelle asked to see the documents.
Ryan's fate was doomed the minute Michelle laid her eyes on the notes, but the Bachelorette made her decision official after reuniting with the schemer in the hotel hallway.
"This night really started off on a great note," she told Ryan. "And [I] fully get that there's going to be bumps in a relationship, but I'm not ok with starting a relationship on red flags."
When the suitor begged for one more chance to prove her wrong, Michelle doubled down on her decision and showed him the door. She also made it clear to the remaining suitors that she will not tolerate this sort of scheming.
"I am not for a play-by-play book of how to get screen time and how not to be a villain," she relayed to the group. "As much as I want to sit here and be disappointed, you guys have been waiting. So we're gonna get this cocktail party back up and running."
That's the spirit, Michelle.
For any and all Bachelor Nation updates, click here.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.