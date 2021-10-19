What’s Really Going on Between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson After Attending Kourtney’s Proposal

Who better to accompany you to your sister's elaborate marriage proposal than your ex?
When Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17, they were surrounded by their beloved family members to help them celebrate. Naturally, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were there to toast to their love.
But perhaps the more surprising person on the guest list was Khloe's plus one, as she attended with her ex, Tristan Thompson.
Khloe and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, have established a strong friendship following their June split. In fact, they remain on such good terms that fans have wondered if they've gotten back together (again), a rumor E! News debunked in August.
Fans have certainly noticed how Tristan has continued to hype up the reality star, telling her last week that he was "proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness." His Instagram comment also gushed, "You are so motivational Koko."
So, where do they stand today? A source exclusively tells E! News that there is "no label" on their relationship as it stands now.
"They're raising True together," the insider explains. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."
The pair are coming off of "a great summer" together, which included a long trip as a family of three with True.
The source adds, "They are a family and there's a lot of love between them. They leave it at that."
While she's no longer romantically linked with the athlete, Khloe has said she would still like to have another baby in the future. "How is my baby getting so grown on me?" Khloe wrote on Oct. 13. After a fan wrote, "Time for another," Khloe responded, "Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it's God's plan."
Khloe celebrated everlasting love over the weekend after attending Travis and Kourtney's proposal.
The 37-year-old personality congratulated the duo by sharing pictures of the beach-front scene on Instagram. "LOVE conquers all things," she captioned the candlelit moment. "I still can't stop thinking about this," Khloe added on her Insta Story.
