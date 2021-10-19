Ozark Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Watch a Sneak Peek Now

Watch : Why Laura Linney Signed on for Netflix's "Ozark"

The wait for more Ozark is almost over.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Netflix announced the hit drama, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and more, will return for the first part of the fourth and final season on Jan. 21, 2022. With seven episodes of each part, fans have 14 episodes remaining before they have to bid farewell to the Byrde family and their criminal behavior in the Ozarks.

So, what's in store for the show's grand finale? Well, you'll have to watch the newly released teaser closely for clues and decode the voiceovers.

"Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man's choices," Bateman's character Marty is heard saying.

Linney's character Wendy adds, "Sometimes, if you don't move forward, you die."

Or as Netflix cryptically quipped on Instagram, "There's no turning back."

In September, Netflix released a sneak peek of the upcoming season, which featured Marty and Wendy washing blood off of themselves. "Final season is gonna be a blast!" Kevin Johnson, who plays real estate agent Sam Dermody, commented at the time. "Get ready everyone!"