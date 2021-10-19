This Real Housewife Spilled the Most Tea in New Tell-All Book Not All Diamonds and Rosé

The ultimate Real Housewives history lesson.
Dave Quinn's new book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It is exactly what the title suggests: a behind-the-scenes look at the Bravo reality TV franchise that's captivated audiences for more than 15 years.
In honor of its release, Quinn stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to exclusively spill about his research process and the hundreds of interviews he conducted with past and present Real Housewives cast members, producers, executives and more.
"The conversations were incredible," the author told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, adding that if he had to choose a favorite, it'd be the one he shared with a particular Real Housewives of New York City star.
"Carole Radziwill really spilled the tea, I have to say," Quinn revealed. "I loved what she gave about her breakup of her friendship with Bethenny [Frankel], that was really incredible. Plus, a lot of what happened between her and Andy [Cohen], I think you'll really enjoy that."
As E! News recounted in its roundup of Not All Diamonds and Rosé's biggest bombshells, Carole and Andy "had a friendship before going into the show and then the show kind of took over from that," Quinn explained.
Readers will hear from Andy himself throughout the book, which he's since given his seal of approval—even if some of the Housewives didn't have the nicest things to say.
"He was open to it all, and in fact, he mentioned on Watch What Happens Live the other night, some of the women in the book are really trashing him and he's totally fine with that," Quinn said. "He wanted it to be a book where people were expressing their real opinions about the things they experienced while they were on the show. So you will see it all."
However, don't expect to hear from every single Housewife past and present. Quinn admitted to being a big fan of NeNe Leakes, but she's not quoted in the book despite being "the O.G.," as Justin put it.
"Everybody was on limits; I could talk to anybody," Quinn began. "But I reached out to NeNe, she wasn't available."
Added the author, "I love her so, so much. I'm still mourning the loss of Gregg [Leakes]."
Then there's Lisa Vanderpump, who Quinn was able to score an interview with—it just took some convincing.
"She was a reluctant interview, I have to say," he recalled. "We really fought to get her. But she spilled some tea herself, which I loved."
Could Quinn see her doing just that in a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
"I think the door is always open for all of these Housewives. I think that once you're in, just like the mafia, you're in forever," the author said during E! News' Daily Pop. "But Lisa seems to be a little bit away from it. She doesn't really want to, you know, be in the mud. She's kind of looking forward to moving on to this next chapter."
Hear more from Dave Quinn in the above clip!
Not All Diamonds and Rosé is now available wherever books are sold.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)