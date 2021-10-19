Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
A Tina Turner-Inspired Performance Gets a Standing Ovation on Clash of the Cover Bands

Will Lori Mitchell Gay emerge better than all the rest on Clash of the Cover Bands

It's too early to say! The Tina Turner tribute artist is set to take the stage on tomorrow's all-new episode of the E! competition series that pits two cover bands head-to-head for a chance to win $10,000. Also on the line? A $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

All Lori has to do is impress judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean—which she seems to be accomplishing quite well in this exclusive sneak peek clip.

Performing Tina's iconic smash hit "The Best," Lori seamlessly blends her own unique sound with an impressive impersonation of the living legend's vocals. As Adam tells his fellow Clash of the Cover Bands judges, she's also got Tina's "movement" down perfectly.

"Oh my god, I love it!" the Queen frontman adds. "So good."

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

Meghan and Ester appear to be equally impressed, and when Lori wraps up the performance, she gets a standing ovation from all three judges.

But will the rendition of the famous tune be enough to beat the competition?

Tune in to tomorrow's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands on Oct. 20 to find out! 

Watch a new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

