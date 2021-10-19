Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Sofía Vergara’s New Intimates Line at Walmart Is Size & Skin Tone Inclusive

From bras and panties to shapewear and pajamas, the America's Got Talent judge has everything you need to feel confident, comfortable and sexy.

Oct 19, 2021
Ecomm, Sofia Vergara Intimates Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been loving all the trendy and affordable pieces from Sofía Vergara's Walmart collection, you'll want to get your hands on all the offerings from her new intimates line.

From cute joggers to supportive shapewear, the Sofia Intimates collection has everything you need to look good and feel good wherever you are. The collection also features a number of different bra and underwear styles that are both size and skin tone inclusive. Best part is, everything is super affordable. 

"I have always believed that being comfortable in what you wear under your clothes is just as important as what you wear on the outside," Sofía said in a press release. "I am so excited to offer women of all sizes and skin tones underwear and bras that will make them feel confident, comfortable, supported and sexy. I created my Walmart fashion line to give all women the opportunity to buy high quality clothing at an affordable price and I am so excited that these new items will continue to do that." 

Check out our faves from Sofía's intimates collection below. 

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Smoothing Short Panties, 2-Pack

Wear these smoothing panties under a dress or a pair of jeans and you'll look flawless. It comes in Sofia black and toasted almond, and you get two for a really great price.  

$16
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Unlined Lace Demi Bra

This demi bra is a must-have for your lingerie collection. It features floral scalloped lace and satin straps, and comes in black and red. 

$15
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Embroidered Soft Cup Triangle Bra

We love how soft and pretty this embroidered triangle bra is. You can get these in toasted almond or black. There's even matching underwear!  

$15
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Embroidered Hipster Panties, 2-Pack

This two-pack comes with embroidered hipster panties in toasted almond and black. Be sure to snag the bra above to complete the set.

$12
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Long Wrap Robe

This long wrap robe looks and feels super luxe. You can get this in four different prints, and we're really loving the black floral option. 

$28
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's and Women's Plus Size Knit Midi Gown

Walmart shoppers love these chemise nightgowns for how soft and gorgeous they are. You can choose between black soot floral, black patchwork, tan zebra and white animal. 

$18
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Longline Plunge Bra

This bra is perfect for tops and dresses with low necklines, and comes in cocoa brown, mauve, praline and black. 

$15
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's Seamless Bikini Panties, 3-Pack

Sofia Intimates' seamless bikini panties are super comfortable and perfect for everyday use. You can choose between five different sets, and we love how you get three for a really good price. 

$15
Walmart

Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's and Women's Plus Top and Pants Pajama Set, 2-Piece

This two-piece pajama set is well-loved by Walmart shoppers. One reviewer said it's a gorgeous set with a soft and silky feel to it, while another raved about how comfortable it is. There are four options to choose from, and you'll want to pick up more than one.

$28
Walmart

